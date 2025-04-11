Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at CLSA

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at CLSA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRAB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.62.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Grab
Grab Stock Up 1.4 %
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grab
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.