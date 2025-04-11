GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Trading Up 36.6% – Time to Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) were up 36.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 4,994,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 6,024,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,614,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,268,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

