Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Stock Price Up 15% – Here’s Why

Shares of Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) shot up 15% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Graphano Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.42.

Graphano Energy Company Profile

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

