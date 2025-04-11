Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys $32,760.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 3,600 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,561,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,610,578.20. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Friday, April 4th, Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Snehal Patel acquired 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $31,275.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $122.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Greenwich LifeSciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.