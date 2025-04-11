Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 80,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 76,278 shares.The stock last traded at $2.35 and had previously closed at $2.30.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 3.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
