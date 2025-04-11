HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.
In related news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds acquired 181,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,572.10. This trade represents a 8.59 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,481,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
