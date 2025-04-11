HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 298.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Candel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CADL opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. Candel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $225.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.95.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Candel Therapeutics news, insider Francesca Barone sold 13,534 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $97,715.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,059.06. The trade was a 10.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 31,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $275,871.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 85,512 shares in the company, valued at $754,215.84. This trade represents a 26.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,134 shares of company stock valued at $521,142 over the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Candel Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

