Head-To-Head Contrast: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) vs. U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U Power and AEye”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $31.06 million 0.31 -$2.72 million N/A N/A AEye $202,000.00 54.58 -$87.13 million ($4.71) -0.13

U Power has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

U Power has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.2% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of AEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for U Power and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 AEye 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares U Power and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A AEye -17,554.46% -169.57% -84.39%

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

About AEye

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market. The company was formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in August 2021. AEye, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

