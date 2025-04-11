Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.
Healthpeak Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 420.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $23.26.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
