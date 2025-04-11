Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,385,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $48,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOC. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

