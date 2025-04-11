Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.98. 344,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,770,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $985.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.67 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,049,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,941,000 after acquiring an additional 343,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,664,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 246,577 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after acquiring an additional 923,477 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,727,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after acquiring an additional 437,814 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,764 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

