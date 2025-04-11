Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.98. 344,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,770,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $985.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.67 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
