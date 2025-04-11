Heritage Trust Co Buys New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 229,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 5.2 %

HPE opened at $13.75 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

