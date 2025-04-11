Heritage Trust Co Invests $3.98 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 50,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 260,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.