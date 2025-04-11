Heritage Trust Co Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,189 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,170,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,170,000 after buying an additional 1,296,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,830,000 after buying an additional 1,038,305 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen cut Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

