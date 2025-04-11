HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 433904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 231,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.