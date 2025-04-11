Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Invests $1 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 44,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

