Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 9.1% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,335,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $160.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day moving average of $179.11.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

