Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $252.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.12. The company has a market capitalization of $811.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $550.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.59.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

