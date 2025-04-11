Hornby (LON:HRN) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 13.63 ($0.18). Approximately 187,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 148,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.75. The firm has a market cap of £713,386.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Hornby Company Profile

Hornby is a household name and is famous as the UK brand leader in the model railway hobby. The company’s founder was Frank Hornby who launched the first tinplate locomotive 100 years ago in 1920. In the group today there are many other famous brands – Scalextric, Airfix. Corgi, Humbrol, Triang and Rovex.

