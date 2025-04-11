Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.92. 144,312 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 87,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

