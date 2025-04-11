Hyperliquid (HYPE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $161.10 Million

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Hyperliquid token can now be purchased for $14.93 or 0.00018195 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyperliquid has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyperliquid has a total market capitalization of $4.99 billion and approximately $161.10 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,993,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. Hyperliquid’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz.

Hyperliquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 999,993,930 with 333,928,180 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 15.02398749 USD and is up 10.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $159,757,638.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperliquid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperliquid using one of the exchanges listed above.

