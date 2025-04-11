IMAX’s (IMAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. Barrington Research lifted their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

IMAX Trading Down 6.1 %

IMAX stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. IMAX has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $27.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,420,000 after acquiring an additional 558,940 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in IMAX by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,823,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,671,000 after purchasing an additional 491,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,143,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,322,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 478,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 272,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

