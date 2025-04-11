Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading 9.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 314,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 892,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

IMNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunome has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $614.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.05.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 3,014.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunome news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,679. The trade was a 28.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $57,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,879.15. This trade represents a 42.13 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 306,400 shares of company stock worth $2,322,995. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 786,700.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

