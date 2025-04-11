Inlight Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.81 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 183,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.1% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,044,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 694.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after buying an additional 689,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,402,000 after buying an additional 589,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,938,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,200,000 after buying an additional 587,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,005,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,920,000 after acquiring an additional 481,105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IQLT stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

