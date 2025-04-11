Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,800,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532,065 shares during the quarter. Innovid makes up approximately 3.8% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovid were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Innovid by 158,983.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Innovid by 590.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Innovid by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovid by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovid alerts:

Innovid Price Performance

Shares of Innovid stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Innovid Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $466.21 million, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 3.25.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.