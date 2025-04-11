Insider Buying: Morella Co. Limited (ASX:1MC) Insider Purchases A$12,750.01 in Stock

Morella Co. Limited (ASX:1MC – Get Free Report) insider Allan Buckler bought 671,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,750.01 ($7,919.26).

Morella Corporation Limited, an exploration and resource development company, focuses on the exploration and development of lithium and battery minerals in Australia and the United States. It operates through Exploration Services and Mineral Exploration segments. The company holds a 51% interest in the Mallina Lithium Project located within the northern Pilbara, Western Australia; and a 60% interest and right to acquire a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley Lithium Project located in Esmeralda County, west-central Nevada, the United States.

