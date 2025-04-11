Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Purchases $452,679.40 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Limber bought 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $452,679.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,065.76. This trade represents a -1,271.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XOMA Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. XOMA Co. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in XOMA by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in XOMA by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOMA shares. StockNews.com raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

