Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells 931 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $27,399.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,859.66. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jaime Mateus-Tique also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 29,169 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $847,651.14.

On Monday, March 24th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 35,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $1,117,550.00.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 2.0 %

LQDT stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $928.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 31.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $260,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LQDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

