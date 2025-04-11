Insider Selling: Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Sells £26,609.04 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Cooper sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.59), for a total value of £26,609.04 ($34,539.25).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 524 ($6.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. Travis Perkins plc has a one year low of GBX 477.37 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 976 ($12.67). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 606.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 721.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.44, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 36.60 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Travis Perkins plc will post 59.251837 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.55 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently -133.17%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

