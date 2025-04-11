Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Up 12.5% – Still a Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.12. Approximately 777,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 368,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director George Salamis bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Insiders acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $61,033 in the last 90 days. 17.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

