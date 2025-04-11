Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Up 16.5% – Still a Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 1,238,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Integra Resources

Integra Resources Price Performance

Insider Activity at Integra Resources

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.47.

In other Integra Resources news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.