Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 16.5% – Still a Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. 1,238,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other Integra Resources news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. Insiders bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033 in the last three months. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

