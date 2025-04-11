Integrity Financial Corp WA Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Seneschal Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $353.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

