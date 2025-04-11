Integrity Financial Corp WA Invests $30,000 in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIN. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLIN stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $42.49.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

