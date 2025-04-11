Integrity Financial Corp WA Raises Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF comprises 0.8% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,526,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,233,000 after purchasing an additional 159,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,389,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,494,000 after buying an additional 958,040 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after buying an additional 35,203 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 318,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.