Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 449 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Visa were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,729,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $5,171,271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,241,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,868,646,000 after buying an additional 718,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,758,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,084,141,000 after buying an additional 173,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of V opened at $324.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.