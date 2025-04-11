Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 973 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Citigroup Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

