Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.07, but opened at $37.86. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 503,338 shares traded.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37.

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

