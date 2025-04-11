Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,555 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average daily volume of 3,014 put options.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $30.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUP. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 22,676.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 906,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,656,000 after buying an additional 902,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 128,279 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

