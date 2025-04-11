Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,033,025 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033,025 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $274,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $37,360,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 3,526.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Celanese by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 273,087 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Celanese by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 57,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $2,184,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $169.50.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CE

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.