Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,608 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $256,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,421,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,199,000 after buying an additional 1,528,450 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,312,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,516,000 after buying an additional 790,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DG. Citigroup raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

View Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $156.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.