Invesco Ltd. Has $242.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,817,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF were worth $242,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF during the third quarter worth $1,463,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000.

Shares of RSPA opened at $45.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.22 million and a PE ratio of 21.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (RSPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection RSPA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

