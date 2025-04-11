Invesco Ltd. Has $304.45 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,271,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,270 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $304,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,182,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $129,690,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 279,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,847,000 after buying an additional 45,489 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $220.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.57. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.68 and a 1 year high of $282.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.