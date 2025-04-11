Invesco Ltd. Sells 175,559 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,368,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $250,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,642,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,801,000 after purchasing an additional 196,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,235,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,089,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,697,000 after buying an additional 49,031 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,092,000 after acquiring an additional 53,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Credicorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 794,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $172.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Credicorp

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.