Invesco Ltd. Sells 29,295 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,472,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,295 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $282,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,200,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,652,000 after acquiring an additional 87,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,549,000 after purchasing an additional 286,894 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 213,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,332,000 after buying an additional 208,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.97. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,711.65. This trade represents a 23.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,361.50. The trade was a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

