Invesco Ltd. Sells 406,825 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,500,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 406,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $247,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. KBC Group NV raised its position in Trimble by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 22.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 136,452 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.