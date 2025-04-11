Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 575,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 130,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

