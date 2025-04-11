iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 187,177 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 83,851 shares.The stock last traded at $31.66 and had previously closed at $31.75.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Company Profile

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

