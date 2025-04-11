Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

IRM stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 133.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $161,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,933.36. This trade represents a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,370,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,479,000 after purchasing an additional 128,622 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,562,000 after buying an additional 6,795,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,756,000 after buying an additional 1,554,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,656,000 after acquiring an additional 92,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

