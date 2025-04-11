iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $116.89 and last traded at $117.35. Approximately 6,533,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 1,963,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.19.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
