iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $116.89 and last traded at $117.35. Approximately 6,533,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 1,963,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $165,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,800,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,267,000 after acquiring an additional 842,335 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,211,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 743,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,539,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

